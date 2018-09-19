Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights seeking medical assistants

Job Title

Medical Assistant

Company Name

Silver Pine Medical Group

Location

Sterling Heights, MI

Job Type

Hourly - PT and FT

Job Summary

We are seeking a dedicated, hard-working flexible medical assistants to become a member of our team.

Prior experience with EMR/EHR is a must, with Allscripts preferred.

Medical assistants provide direct patient care including obtaining vitals, performing testing such as EKGs, X-Rays, PFTs, venipuncture, administration of injections, splinting, collection of blood, tissue or other laboratory specimens, and performing routine laboratory tests and sample analysis, etc.

Office environment is very positive, professional and high energy. Typical hours for this medical assistant position are 37-40 per week. Compensation is competitive and based on experience/performance.

Qualifications and Skills

Candidates for this position must be CMA/RMA certified as well as exhibiting exceptional communication and customer service skills and a neat and professional appearance.

Candidates must also enjoy being around people, interested in a healthy lifestyle, and have a positive attitude.

Perfect position for someone who is looking for a long term career where you will be appreciated for hard work and dedication.

Two years experience in the medical field preferred.

How to apply

Visit www.silverpinedocs.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.