Spectrum Family & Child Services is looking for a full time Resident Supervisor

Job Title

Resident Supervisor

Company Name

Spectrum Child & Family Services

Location

Detroit/Wayne County

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Spectrum Child and Family Services is seeking a Resident Supervisor to join our team.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Resident Supervisor is responsible for overseeing the day to day youth programming and the supervision of recreational activities, work schedules, and operations for our Independent Living homes. The resident supervisor will assist the Program Director in the areas of facilities management, employee training, compliance, and other general duties as required.

Qualification and Skills

High School Diploma/GED

One to two years of experience in Child Placing Agencies, with supervisory experience. Experience in group homes, facility management, or daycare settings are a plus.

Reliable and ongoing transportation to commute between ILP homes. Valid and unrestricted State of Michigan Driver's License.

Satisfactory completion of background requirements including a DHHS Registry clearance, background check including fingerprints and medical clearance including physical, TB test and drug screen.

How to apply

Apply on our website at:

http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.