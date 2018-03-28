Study: Michigan ranks 3rd for tech job gains in 2017

An annual analysis of the nation’s tech industry released Tuesday by CompTIA found Michigan added 13,160 net new tech jobs in 2017, third only to California and Texas, and ranked Michigan ninth overall in net tech employment.

In addition to added jobs, the Cyberstates 2018 report shows Michigan’s tech sector is increasingly contributing to its economy – responsible for an estimated $34.7 billion of the overall state economy. The report shows a 43.4-percent increase in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies – such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain.

More Headlines

The state’s leading tech occupations include software and web developers, computer support specialists, and computer system and information security analysts, with the strongest year-over-year job growth happening in R&D, testing, and engineering services and software.

Cyberstates 2018 is based on CompTIA’s analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. The full Cyberstates 2018 report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.