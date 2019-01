Tata Technologies is hosting a recruitment event where they are looking to fill many positions.

The company is looking to hire automotive engineers for new electric vehicle programs in North America.

INFO:

Date: Jan. 22-25, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tata Technologies in Novi (41050 11 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375)

For more info, email recruitmentevent.na@tatatechnologies.com.

