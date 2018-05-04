The University of Michigan looking for a Summer Outreach staff member in Detroit

Job Title
Summer Outreach Staff
Company Name
University of Michigan
Location
Detroit, MI
Job Type
Part-time, Hourly
Job Summary
The Detroit Metropolitan Area Communities Study and the Poverty Solutions Initiative at U of M are hiring summer staff for community outreach. We're looking for a field manager at $24/hr and field staff at $20/hr. The work is in the City of Detroit and involves engaging residents in our surveys and building awareness of various Poverty Solutions programs. The posting is open until May 11.
How to apply
http://careers.umich.edu/search/advanced?career_interest=&work_location=&position=®ular_temporary=&keyword=dmacs
