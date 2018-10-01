United Children and Family Head Start in Detroit hiring family service worker

Job Title

Family Service Worker

Company Name

United Children and Family Head Start

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

The family support worker is responsible for informing the community about head Start: recruiting and enrolling eligible families and children; building ongoing relationships with families that are goal oriented and support family well-being; implementing integrated parent and family engagement activities; collaborating with community organizations; maintaining child and family records.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards.

Implement programs plans, policies, and procedures to determine eligibility.

Recruitment, selection, enrollment and attendance of children and their families.

Implement communication systems to ensure timely and accurate information is provided.

Implement record-keeping system to provide timely and accurate information.

Implement reporting system to generate periodic reports.

Annual participation in self-assessment of effectiveness and progress in meeting program goals and objectives.

Implement the collaborative process to build partnerships with parents.

Assist families in identifying and continually access services and resources.

Assist pregnant women to access prenatal and postpartum care.

Engage parents in policy-making and operations, community advocacy, and transition activities.

Provide parent engagement and education activities.

Provide medical, dental, nutrition, and mental health education and programs.

Make home visits.

Maintain child/family files.

Maintain confidentiality of records.

Keep other agency staff apprised of parent/family issues.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree in social, human, or family services from an accredited college or university with two or more years of related experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Effective parent, family and community engagement practices–ability to support families in fostering safe, healthy, and nurturing home environments.

Community resources–ability to identify community services and gaps in them by participation with others to assess community resources needed.

Family education and involvement-ability to plan and offer family education activities in collaboration with other staff.

Observation, analysis, planning, and documentation–ability to need federal, state, and program documentation requirements by ensuring the program maintains accurate objective, complete, timely, and well organized child, family, financial and program records.

Communication-ability to build an understanding of the program by communicating its philosophy, mission, and services.

Professional/leadership- by serving as a role model for families and other staff.

Technical skills-maintain current understanding of technical processes/equipment.

Teamwork-ability to work on a team and be accountable to the team.

Data management.

Well organized.

Customer service skills.

Ability to complete work with accuracy.

How to apply

Submit letter of interest, resume, and three (3) references to:

United Children and Family Head Start

9641 Harper Avenue

Detroit, Michigan 48213

Attention: Human Resources Administrator

OR

email: mgould@ucfhs.org

