Universal City Estates looking for hourly grounds maintenance worker

WARREN, Mich - Job Title

Grounds Maintenance

Company Name

Universal City Estates

Location

Warren, Michigan

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Large condo complex is looking for a grounds maintenance person who would be responsible for maintaining the grounds and any repairs that may be needed. Starting wage $14-$16 depending on experience.

Responsibilities and Duties

Painting, light repairs, light landscaping, sweeping and keeping the grounds clean, snow shoveling/blowing, pool cleaning and maintenance. Watching the grounds for anything that needs major repair. Cleaning and vacuuming the clubhouse. Cleaning dumpster areas. Must be able to work outside in all kinds of weather. Basic maintenance skills.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to pass a drug and background check and have a good driving record with a valid driver's license. Must be able to work with minimal supervision but, be able to communicate with the board of directors. Pool experience a plus but not required. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds and climb a ladder. Must have good communication skills.

How to apply

Send resume to uceawarren@gmail.com.

