UPS to hire 850 workers for holiday season in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - UPS is looking for a little help for the holiday season.

The company plans to hire 850 seasonal workers in the Detroit area. These jobs are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs UPS will be filling across the country this holiday season.

Available positions locally include package handlers, delivery and tractor-trailer drivers.

UPS has established a temporary facility to help handle the extra seasonal volume.

