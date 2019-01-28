$10,000 reward offered for information in fatal Southfield Freeway shooting of 3-year-old boy

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway.

Police released video Friday of a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting, which happened in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

The boy, Christian Miller, was strapped into a car seat when he was shot between the shoulder blades, according to police. He was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital and then rushed to Children's Hospital, where he died Friday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest, not after a conviction.

Suspected vehicle

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2014-2016 silver, four-door Mercedes.

Police released video of the vehicle Friday night.

Boy shot on Southfield Freeway

Police said Christian was in his godmother's Dodge Journey on the way to see the "Sesame Street Live" show at the Fox Theatre. His godmother was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

His godmother rushed the boy to a gas station and witnesses said she was screaming for help.

Police have spoken with Christian's parents. His mother was home and his father was working at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police are not sure if the godmother was targeted, if the shooting was road rage related or completely random.

Christian Miller.

"We're going to start to backtrack everywhere that the godmother, the driver, came from," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "We know where she left from and we know where she was heading. We're going to try to put the two cars together."

The godmother said the vehicle was a light-colored, four-door sedan driven by a light-skinned man with a beard. Police said she is cooperating.

Christian's family is asking for the shooter to turn himself in.

"Grieving and mourning does not have an expiration date," Christian's cousin, Stacey Lilly, said. "His mom will feel this the rest of her life, and whomever is responsible for taking her baby from her should turn themselves in."

