'Serious water main issue' affecting water pressure for many Livonia residents

LIVONIA, Mich. - A "serious water main issue" has left many Livonia residents with low water pressure in parts of the city, officials said.

Officials with the Water and Sewer section of the Department of Public Works said there is a serious water main problem at the corner of Seven Mile and Newburgh roads.

Residents from Seven Mile Road south to Schoolcraft along the Mewburgh and Levan roads corridor might have low water pressure or no water pressure at all, according to officials.

Crews are working to solve the issue as quickly and safely as possible, officials said.

No boil water advisory has been issued, city officials said.

There is no estimated time for repairs to be completed.

In other news: Stolen dog reunited with owner

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.