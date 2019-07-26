Livonia officials work to repair water main issue at 8 Mile, Newburgh roads

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia officials are working to repair their second water main issue in as many days, this time at 8 Mile and Newburgh roads.

Crews repaired the "serious water main issue" at the corner of Seven Mile and Newburgh roads.

Residents from Seven Mile Road south to Schoolcraft along the Newburgh and Levan roads corridor should have had water pressure restored, according to officials.

Crews are working on a second problem causing low water pressure from 8 Mile and Newburgh roads to 6 Mile and Newburgh roads.

No boil water advisory has been issued, city officials said.

There is no estimated time for repairs to be completed.

