'Tiny, helpless' dog dies in trash can after being dumped in it alive, Detroit Dog Rescue says

Officials say a dog was thrown in this trash bin to die in August 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A "tiny, skinny and helpless" dog was found dead in a trash bin off the side of a Detroit alley after being dumped in it alive with a leash and collar on, officials said.

Members of Detroit Dog Rescue received a call about the dog, according to a Thursday Facebook post.

The dog was dead when DDR officials arrived, according to authorities.

Blood around the dog's neck and claw marks inside the trash bin indicate he was alive when he was put in it, officials said.

"We must change the mindset of pet ownership," the Facebook post says. "Pets aren't property -- they are living, breathing and loving creatures. This isn't just a government and administrative issue, this is a community awareness and education issue.

"Rest In Peace sweet, sweet pup. The cutest tiny black dog with little white paw tips and crooked ears. You were so tiny and skinny and helpless. We wish we had the chance to love you. Fly high over the rainbow bridge. We promise, we're trying to make Detroit better."

