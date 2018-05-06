1 dead, 1 critically injured after vehicle struck by driver who ran red light on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash May 5, 2018 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by another vehicle Saturday in Detroit.

Police said the pair was driving west on Puritan Avenue at 10:06 p.m. when a Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south on Greenfield Road ran a red light and struck their Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, a man in his 30s, is in critical condition after the crash, police said. His passenger, a women in her 30s, was killed.

Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

