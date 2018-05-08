Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women after allegedly running red light on Detroit's west side

Two people were killed in a crash May 5, 2018 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 35-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in the deaths of two woman killed in a crash on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened Saturday at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Greenfield Road and Puritan Avenue.

Taneka M. Blanding is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, operating while under the influence causing death, reckless driving resulting in death, operating while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol level and open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

According to police, Blanding was traveling at a high rate of speed when she disregarded a red traffic signal and crashed into a Chrysler Town & Country. The 35-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger, both Detroit residents, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

