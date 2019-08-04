1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Rouge Park basketball game on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An argument turned deadly in Detroit when a Saturday night basketball game erupted with gunfire.

According to authorities, two men were arguing at a basketball game at Rouge Park, near the intersection of Spinoza and Brennan Pool drives. Police said both men produced guns and started shooting and then three more people joined in the gunfight.

"It's way past uncalled for," said Curtis Davis, who was attending a family reunion at the park. "Why do they keep shooting? What's the reason?"

Police said two bystanders, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who weren't involved in the initial arguement, were shot. The man suffered a nonfatal injury, but the woman died while trying to drive herself to a hospital.

"It's dangerous for our family down here," Davis said. "We could have been shot with a stray bullet. There's too much room for error."

Police blocked off the basketball courts and spent hours searching the park for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

