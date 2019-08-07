Man shoots 2 people, kills 30-year-old woman after fight at Detroit basketball court, police say

The scene of an Aug. 3, 2019, shooting near Rouge Park on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are trying to identify a man who shot two people, killing a 30-year-old woman, after getting into a fight at a basketball court on the city's west side.

Police said the man got into a physical altercation around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the basketball court near Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.

He left the area in a black Mercedes and returned with a gun, police said. He fired shots and struck two people: a 30-year-old woman who died from her injuries and a 28-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The man fled east on Plymouth Road in a silver four-door Dodge Charger 392, officials said.

Police said the shooter was a black man in his 20s. He was about 6 feet tall with a dark complexion and shoulder-length dreadlocks, authorities said. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

No pictures of the man were available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

