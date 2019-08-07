News

Man shoots 2 people, kills 30-year-old woman after fight at Detroit basketball court, police say

Man returned to basketball court to fire shots, officials say

By Derick Hutchinson

The scene of an Aug. 3, 2019, shooting near Rouge Park on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are trying to identify a man who shot two people, killing a 30-year-old woman, after getting into a fight at a basketball court on the city's west side.

Police said the man got into a physical altercation around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the basketball court near Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.

He left the area in a black Mercedes and returned with a gun, police said. He fired shots and struck two people: a 30-year-old woman who died from her injuries and a 28-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The man fled east on Plymouth Road in a silver four-door Dodge Charger 392, officials said.

Police said the shooter was a black man in his 20s. He was about 6 feet tall with a dark complexion and shoulder-length dreadlocks, authorities said. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

No pictures of the man were available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

