1 dead, 2 facing charges after fight outside bar in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A fight at a Macomb County bar spiraled out of control last week, and now one man is dead and two are facing charges.

The most serious charges are expected against a man police say initially tried to break up the fight. One of the men involved died of his injuries.

St. Clair Shores Police said the fight happened in the parking lot of Kapones Sports Tavern on Harper Avenue north of 9 Mile Road.

“Tragic, unexpected accident, “ said Khatina Breiss, of Kapones.

Police said three men were involved in some kind of altercation that turned physical.

“We arrived on-scene and found the victim unconscious," St. Clair Shores Sgt. James Bruckman said. "The officers performed CPT on him and he ended up going to the hospital."

The two men, Andrew Werling, 33, and Mark Foster, 55, are facing charges in the fight. Eric Hysell, 56, was killed.

Police said the men were arguing over a small amount of money.

“For unknown reasons, our defendant, Mr. Werling, decided to step back and throw a punch to the left side of Mr. Heisen’s head, and then caused him to fall into the door and injure himself on the glass,” Bruckman said.

Breiss said the men were not inside the bar that night, and she’s upset about what happened.

“Kapones is saddened by this event, and that it happened out here in the back lot," Breiss said. "But Kapones is not responsible for this."

Meanwhile, Werling is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He's being held on $100,000 bail.

Foster is charged with assault and battery. He was released on $1,000 bail.

