1 dead, another hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Hickory Hollow townhomes in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - Fire officials in Wayne said one person died and another was hospitalized due to high carbon monoxide levels at the Hickory Hollow Cooperative in Wayne.

Police and fire officials were called to the complex at 7:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of two unconscious people.

When they arrived they discovered one person had died and transported another person to a hospital. Officials said there were high carbon monoxide levels in the building.

Officials are going building-to-building to check the carbon monoxide levels.

