1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police officers are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, two men were shot through the door wall of an apartment. One man was transported to the hospital, where he died, and the second man is expected to survive.

Police are saying the shooting was not random. Someone fired multiple bullets from the outside of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

Two people were shot Oct. 15, 2018 at an apartment in Farmington Hills. (WDIV)

Two people were shot Oct. 15, 2018 at an apartment in Farmington Hills. Bullet holes are shown in a doorwall window. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.