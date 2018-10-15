Man killed, another hurt as gunfire erupts in quiet Farmington Hills neighborhood

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Gunfire erupted Monday in a quiet Farmington Hills neighborhood, leaving one man dead and another injured, police said.

Officials said Farmington Hills has its share of crime, but the shooting is uncharacteristic of the area.

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex at 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

Farmington Hills police aren't saying much about the case, but they said it's clear the shooting wasn't random.

The building was badly shot up, as there were bullet holes in windows, a sliding patio door and a deck. There was smashed glass all over the front lawn, along with yellow shell casing markers placed by police.

Authorities said at least one gunman fired at least 16 shots into the apartment. It appears they were standing on the lawn, firing into the building, police said.

Several Farmington Hills police detectives fanned out across the area, looking for any clues. They ordered the victim's car to be towed away, hoping to find evidence. Building managers went into the scene to get a look as well.

Police aren't giving out the identity of the victims.

Emergency medical technicians rushed the men to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive, but officials didn't provide an update on his condition.

Residents of the apartment complex said they're concerned about what happened, but they didn't want to speak on camera.

