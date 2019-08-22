1 killed, 2 hurt in triple shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Robson Street, near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

Neighbors heard gunshots and alerted police. Three people were shot; a man and a woman were sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Deaonte Clark, 27, was killed. It was the second triple shooting the family has experienced since May.

In May, Clark's relative Alunte Davis was shot to death along with two others.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

