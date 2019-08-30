1 killed, 2 injured in Detroit double shooting by unknown masked gunmen

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for unknown gunmen wanted in connection with a double shooting that happened in southwest Detroit.

On Thursday at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of south Fort Street in Detroit, a white Dodge Caravan with three to four people in it followed a black 2010 Ford Taurus into a Project Green Light gas station, and shots were fired from inside the Caravan at people in the Taurus.

An innocent bystander described by police as a 46-year-old man was fatally struck as he exited the gas station.

Additionally, a 26-year-old female inside the Taurus was struck. A second person inside the Taurus also suffered injuries.

Both of the victims are in stable condition. The driver of the Taurus fled in an unknown direction. Police say the driver of the Caravan was seen driving Northbound on I-75. All of the people in the Caravan were wearing masks and armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

