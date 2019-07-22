1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - One person has been killed and two people were injured in a shooting Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at Washburn Street and Buena Vista Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and run over by a vehicle.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was treated and released from the hospital. A woman was shot in the shoulder and is listed in critical condition.

Police had several streets blocked off for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side July 22, 2019. (WDIV)



