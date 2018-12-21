1 killed after rollover collision on Detroit's east side sends vehicle into utility pole

A rollover collision in Detroit killed one person and sent one to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The collision happened near the intersection of Cliff and Nevada streets. It's unclear what caused a the collision that sent live wires onto the vehicles, igniting them.

"There were flames. It was intense," said Andrew Stewart.

Witnesses heard screams for help and tried to rescue the people trapped inside the the burning vehicles when there was series of explosions.

"An explosion happened as we approached the car," Stewart said. "It had to be four or five different explosions."

Bystanders were knocked to the ground.

"There really wasn't much anyone could do after that," Stewart said.

The investigation is ongoing.

