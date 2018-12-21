Detroit police investigating deadly rollover collision as homicide

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fiery collision Friday afternoon that killed one person as a homicide.

According to authorities, witnesses told police a man driving a red Dodge Ram intentionally sideswiped a black Ford, causing its driver to strike a utility pole.

The pole fell onto the Ford, causing the driver to become trapped inside her vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

Witnesses heard screams for help and tried to rescue her, but were unable to.

The driver of the Dodge also lost control and crashed. He has been taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

