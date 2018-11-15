1 killed in shooting on Detroit's east side, police looking for Jeep Wrangler

DETROIT - Police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Moross Road, near Peerless Avenue. A man parked in a driveway just before 9 a.m. to pick up a friend when a black Jeep Rubicon pulled up and someone inside fired 10 gunshots into the back of the man's vehicle, killing him.

Neighbors told Local 4 there were so many gunshots that it sounded like thunder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.