Police investigating 'planned hit' on Detroit's east side, seeking Jeep Wrangler

DETROIT - Police are looking for a Jeep and its driver in the shooting death of a man on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Moross Road, near Peerless Avenue. A man was parked in a driveway to pick up a friend just before 9 a.m. Thursday when a new black Jeep Rubicon with black wheels pulled up and someone inside fired 10 gunshots into the back of the man's vehicle, killing him.

Family and friends are distraught over the news. One witness said it looked like a planned hit.

The victim would pull into the driveway in a white Mercury every morning at the same time and wait for the woman inside.

The shooter is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing all black, and with a black hood covering his head.

Police are interviewing witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

