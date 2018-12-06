News

10-year-old boy charged after loaded gun brought to Detroit middle school

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Spain Elementary School in Detroit (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 10-year-old boy faces charges after a loaded gun was brought to  Charles L. Spain Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday in Detroit.  

 The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the boy concealed the loaded handgun in his book bag. A fellow student saw the weapon and told school administrators. The gun was confiscated without incident, the Prosecutor's Office said.   

The boy is being charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.  A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. 

The case remains under investigation. The boy's parents were being questioned by police. 

Spain Elementary-Middle School is located in the 3700 block of Beaubien Street. 

  

  

