10-year-old boy charged after loaded gun brought to Detroit middle school

DETROIT - A 10-year-old boy faces charges after a loaded gun was brought to Charles L. Spain Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday in Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the boy concealed the loaded handgun in his book bag. A fellow student saw the weapon and told school administrators. The gun was confiscated without incident, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The boy is being charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation. The boy's parents were being questioned by police.

Spain Elementary-Middle School is located in the 3700 block of Beaubien Street.

