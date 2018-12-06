Spain Elementary School student brought gun with bullet in chamber to school

DETROIT - A student brought a gun with one bullet in the chamber to Charles L. Spain Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The gun was brought to school by an elementary student. The weapon was seen by another student at the end of the school day and that student reported it to a teacher.

The student was stopped and searched. Parents were alerted to the situation by robocall.

School officials said there was "no evidence that the student planned to use the gun at school."

Police are investigating.

Criminal consequences are expected for the parents, and the student is expected to be removed from the school.

School officials ask that parents secure weapons at home and randomly check their child's bag before school.



