Bodies of infants found at Detroit funeral home remain at Wayne County MEO

DETROIT - The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office released the latest information about the 11 infants found in a Detroit funeral home on Friday.

The infants are currently at the medical examiner's office. The office will coordinate efforts with the Detroit Police Department and the state of Michigan to get the bodies, and the families to which they belong, identified.

The full response from the MEO issued Sunday can be read here:

"The babies are at the medical examiner's office. The MEO will coordinate efforts with DPD, the state, and other means to hopefully get them identified and families identified. We have very little to go on sans cooperation from the funeral home owners. Everything is under investigation."

