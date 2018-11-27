11-year-old boy shot in leg when gunfire erupts outside Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy was shot Monday night while he was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside of a party store in the 900 block of Joslyn Road in Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the boy was struck by gunfire that erupted during an altercation between one of his own relatives and another man. The shooting happened about 10:13 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the boy's 21-year-old relative got into an argument with another man inside the party store. That man took out a handgun and started shooting outside the party store, striking the 11-year-old boy who was sitting in the vehicle. He was struck in his leg. The 21-year-old man was not injured.

The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, the gunman fled in a vehicle. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 19-year-old Pontiac man. They found his address and went to the residence where they spotted the suspect's vehicle exiting the driveway. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An unregistered .357 handgun was recovered from the driver, who was subsequently arrested.

However, the Sheriff's Office said it was determined that neither the driver, who is an 18-year-old Pontiac man, nor the unregistered .357 handgun was involved in the shooting outside the party store.

Deputies returned to the suspect’s residence and found him attempting to flee out of a rear window. But the suspect remained in the house along with a female resident and refused to cooperate with deputies, the Sheriff's Office said. A SWAT team was activated and negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident. The female resident was not harmed.

The Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was obtained and executed at the address. A .40 caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting was recovered and logged into evidence.

Both the 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man are in custody.

The investigation continues.

