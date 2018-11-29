2 charged after 11-year-old boy shot outside Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - Two men were charged Thursday in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac, officials said.

The boy was shot at 10:30 p.m. Monday while he was a passenger in a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Joslyn Road, police said.

Shots fired outside party store

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the boy was struck by gunfire that erupted during an altercation between one of his own relatives and another man.

Officials said the boy's 21-year-old relative got into an argument with the other man inside the party store. The other man took out a handgun and started shooting outside the party store, striking the 11-year-old boy in his leg.

The 21-year-old man was not injured.

2 men charged

Jordan Hernandez and Angel Alvarez were arraigned Thursday at 50th District Court.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.

Alvarez is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony.

Neither man has a criminal history, police said.

Hernandez and Alvarez were denied bond on all charges.

They are scheduled to return to court Dec. 11 for probable cause conferences.

After the shooting

The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound, police said. He is listed in critical condition, but he is stable.

The gunman fled in a vehicle, police said. Investigators were able to identify him as a 19-year-old Pontiac man. They found his address, went to the residence and saw his vehicle the driveway, police said.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An unregistered .357-caliber handgun was recovered from the driver, who was subsequently arrested, according to authorities.

Officials determined that neither the driver, who is an 18-year-old Pontiac man, nor the unregistered .357 handgun was involved in the shooting outside the party store.

Deputies returned to the suspect’s home and found him attempting to flee out of a rear window. He remained in the house, along with a female resident, and refused to cooperate with deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

A SWAT team was activated and negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident. The female resident was not harmed.

The Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was obtained and executed at the address. A .40-caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting was recovered and logged into evidence.

