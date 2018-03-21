13-year-old Michigan boy held after being spotted with gun outside elementary school

Scott Olson/Getty Images

SAGINAW, Mich. - A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody after authorities say he was spotted with a handgun outside a Michigan elementary school.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report about a person with a gun outside Herig Elementary School in Saginaw as students were being dismissed for the day. No one was injured. Radio station WSGW reports he’s not a student at the school.

Saginaw police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow tells The Saginaw News the boy would be held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a decision from prosecutors on possible charges. Gerow didn’t specify why the teen was at the school.

Saginaw is located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

