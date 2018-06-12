14-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash while riding bicycle in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed Monday while riding his bicycle on Potter Road in Wixom, police said.

Wixom police said the driver hit the boy around 5:40 p.m. Monday and left the scene before officials arrived. It happened on Potter Road just east of Wixom Road, officials said.

Wixom Director of Public Safety Ron Moore said firefighters, paramedics and police officers all arrived at the scene. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

"It's a sad day for the city of Wixom," Moore said.

Police found the vehicle involved in the crash shortly afterward, thanks to descriptions from witnesses, Moore said. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle empty.

Wixom detectives are searching for the driver, Moore said.

It's unclear if the vehicle was reported stolen or if the registered driver was the one behind the wheel when the boy was struck.

"The men and women of the Wixom Police Department and the Fire Department, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, to the loved ones of this young man, who had his whole life ahead of him," Moore said. "This is a terrible day."

