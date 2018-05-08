14-year-old girl crashes car into Dairy Queen in Dearborn Heights, nearly running over customers

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials released video Tuesday that shows a car crashing into a Dairy Queen in Dearborn Heights, sending two customers tumbling.

The victims were enjoying some ice cream Saturday evening on the Dairy Queen patio when the driver lost control on Ford Road and the car came charging at them.

After the crash, video shows a 14-year-old girl getting out of the driver's seat. She and her passenger didn't seem concerned with the people she'd just upended, even though the car came inches from seriously hurting the customers.

Mohammed Hachem runs the city of Dearborn's Instagram page and posted the video after it was sent to him.

Now, three days later, the cleanup is finished. But there are still signs of the crash, with skid marks on the ground and a window broken.

Dairy Queen employees weren't allowed to go on camera to talk about the incident, but they said they were thankful nobody was hurt.

Police said the 14-year-old girl didn't have a license. Neither she nor her passenger were arrested at the scene. Investigators are putting a case together to submit to the juvenile court for any possible charges.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

