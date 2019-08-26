15-year-old girl arrested, 4 male teenagers detained after shots fired in Oakland County, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested and four male teenagers were detained after shots were fired from a Jeep in Oakland County in retaliation for an earlier incident, police said.

Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. Saturday to the area of Stonegate East and Lewa Downs Drive on a report of people fighting.

Witnesses told authorities a woman was shooting a handgun from a silver Jeep Commander, police said.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene and learned the shooting was in retaliation for an earlier incident.

Authorities saw the Jeep heading south on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near Johnson Street at a high speed, police said.

Deputies stopped the Jeep and detained the five people inside.

One of the passengers, a 15-year-old Pontiac girl, told deputies she had fired a handgun and it was still in the Jeep, according to authorities.

Deputies said they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside the Jeep.

The other four occupants of the Jeep, a 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all of Pontiac, were taken to the Pontiac Substation for questioning.

The girl was lodged at Children's Village pending a criminal hearing.

An inquiry regarding the ownership of the firearm returned with no record, so the gun was placed into property as evidence, according to officials.

The four males were identified and released pending further investigation, police said.

The Jeep was impounded, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

