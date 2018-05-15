16-year-old girl missing since Friday after she was dropped off at Detroit School of Arts

DETROIT - A 16-year-old girl was reported missing and authorities are looking for the public’s help in finding her.

Sierra Jones has been missing since Friday.

She attends the Detroit School of Arts on Selden Street, near Woodward Avenue, where she was last seen by her mother at about 8:45 a.m.

Sierra was last seen wearing white pants, black boots and a black jacket. She had a denim backpack with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

