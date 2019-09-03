17-month-old girl struck, killed by mother backing out of Detroit driveway, police say

DETROIT - A 17-month-old girl was struck by her mother's car and killed Tuesday in their driveway on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 18400 block of Faust Avenue, near Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu in the family's driveway.

The mother was backing out of the driveway when the girl was struck, according to authorities.

Medical officials took the girl to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Neighbors said they heard some commotion early in the morning, but didn't think anything of it because it was before everyone took their children to the first day of school.

When they returned, neighbors said they saw several police cars and members of the police fatal squad came to the area.

Four children live at the home with the mother and her sister, police said.

Authorities are still investigating.

