17-year-old girl charged with making up story about fake police officer in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl has been charged with making up a story about being stopped by a fake police officer, according to authorities.

Faith Kathleen Gentry, of Southgate, reported Friday that she had been stopped by a fake cop in the area of Fort Street and Eureka Road.

Southgate and Wyandotte police officers investigated the case and found Gentry's story was not matching up with the facts, authorities said.

Over the weekend Gentry confessed to fabricating the story, police said.

"Public safety is our main concern and we cannot have or tolerate hoaxes and fear being put into our residents' minds," Southgate police officials said.

Gentry is charged with false report of a misdemeanor. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 28th District Court in Southgate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.