17-year-old girl faces charges for making up story about fake police officer in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl is facing possible criminal charges after making up a story about being stopped by a fake police officer, according to authorities.

The teenager reported Friday that she had been stopped by a fake cop in the area of Fort Street and Eureka Road.

Southgate and Wyandotte police officers investigated the case and found the teenager's story was not matching up with the facts, authorities said.

Over the weekend the girl confessed to fabricating the story, police said.

"Public safety is our main concern and we cannot have or tolerate hoaxes and fear being put into our residents' minds," Southfield police officials said.

Charges will be filed later this week at the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for reporting and filing a false police report, officials said.

