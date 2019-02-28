17-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in Dearborn Heights shooting

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Dearborn Heights.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Beech Daly. A captain with the Dearborn Heights Police Department said they are working to piece everything together to figure out what happened.

What they do know is that officers were first notified of the shooting by a 911 caller. Police went to the home and found the 16-year-old boy shot. He is expected to be OK.

A 17-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Feb. 28, 2019 in Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)

While officers were investigating that scene they received another call from emergency workers at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne who said they had a 17-year-old gunshot victim at the hospital. That boy did not survive. Police believe the victims are connected to the same shooting.

A neighbor said the shooting woke him up. He looked outside and saw people running out of the home and into a silver car. That car took off down the street. It's unclear if that was the vehicle used to take the 17-year-old to the hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.

