Person of interest in custody in connection with double shooting in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A person of interest is in custody in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old boy Thursday morning in Dearborn Heights, officials said.

Police said they are confident there is no further threat to the community. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. inside a home on Lehigh Street near Beech Daly, police said.

Officers were first notified of the shooting by a 911 caller. Police went to the home and found the 16-year-old boy shot. He is expected to be OK.

Police were seen taking evidence from homes and interviewing neighbors. The heavy police presence remained throughout the morning after the double-shooting.

While officers were investigating that scene, they received another call from emergency workers at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne, who said they had a 17-year-old gunshot victim at the hospital. That boy did not survive. Police said they believe the victims are connected to the same shooting.

"I was shocked, really don't think of that happening in your neighborhood. It's not a bad neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Police had blocked off a portion of the street with caution tape during the investigation. The circumstances as to how or where specifically the teens were shot are still under investigation.

The incident was upsetting new for neighbors who said they are seeing an increase in violence.

"I mean, it's scary, but I mean, life is getting worse and worse everyday with different things," a neighbor said.

Police said they believe the two teens were targeted.

