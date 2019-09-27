17-year-old's shooting cancels classes in Pontiac, homecoming game in Farmington

PONTIAC, Mich. - Classes were canceled Friday at Pontiac High School after a former student was shot Thursday.

The shooting near Harrington Elementary School left the 17-year-old in critical condition.

The school was placed on lockdown Thursday as students started to learn about the shooting.

The district said it "didn't have any sort fear or reports something crazy would happen. We could just sense that our kids needed a day."

The homecoming football game at Farmington High School was canceled Friday evening. The team was slated to play Pontiac.

The Farmington district said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office advised Pontiac that the game should be canceled. The Pontiac district said it's standard to cancel sporting events when school is closed.

