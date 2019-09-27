Pontiac High School closes Friday in wake of former student's shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. - Pontiac High School is closed Friday due to a shooting that occurred Thursday in a Pontiac neighborhood, according to a statement from Superintendent Kelley Williams.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and all who were impacted by this unfortunate event," Williams said. "Ensuring the safety of our students, staff and families is imperative at all times."

Williams also attributed the closing to "a number of problems within the building" that have arisen, according to the statement.

Pontiac officials are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Pontiac on Thursday in a neighborhood. The teen has been in critical condition. He is a former Pontiac High School student.

The high school will reopen on Monday, according to the statement. Counseling will be available at the school for students and staff.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.