18-year-old Detroit man rushed to hospital after being shot on porch

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after being shot.

According to authorities, at about 5:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Minock Street, just north of the Jeffries Freeway, the victim was sitting on a porch when a black Cadillac approached the residence.

Police said the occupants of the Cadillac exited the vehicle and started arguing with the victim before one man fired multiple shots.

The gunman was described as being about 23 years old and being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police said he had an Afro-style haircut and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with a white Nike emblem on one of the legs.

The investigation is ongoing.

