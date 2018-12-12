18-year-old shot outside liquor store at Trinity, 7 Mile on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday night outside a liquor store at Trinity Street and 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Detroit police said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and another to his left hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a relative.

He told officers he was at the liquor store and heard gunshots when he was about to get into his vehicle. Then he felt the pain. He said he called his cousin to come get him a few blocks away at Lahser and 7 Mile roads. His cousin took him to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police are investigating.

