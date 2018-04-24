18-year-old woman shot in shoulder following argument on Detroit's west side

An 18-year-old woman was shot on Detroit's west side on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 18-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder following an argument Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sturtevant Street.

Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder after an argument with a man armed with a handgun. Authorities said the shooter is known to the victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said no spent casings were found at the scene.

