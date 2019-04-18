19-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Inkster teenager

INKSTER, Mich. - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Inkster teenager, officials said.

Johtez Zyair Hoskins, of Ypsilanti, is accused of shooting Darian Oneal, 16, in the head at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Hoskins was in the back bedroom of a home in the 800 block of Clair Street in Inkster when he fired the shot.

During the shooting, Hoskins shot himself in the hand, according to authorities.

Hoskins fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody while receiving treatment for his wound at a hospital, police said.

Oneal was pronounced dead at the scene on Clair Street.

Hoskins has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and a felony firearms violation.

He was arraigned Thursday in 22nd District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, and a preliminary examination date has not been scheduled.

