INKSTER, Mich. - Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Inkster.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Avondale and Henry Ruff, just west of Middlebelt Road. Police searched the area with K-9 units and arrested a man they consider a suspect.

The victim's family said he had an infant daughter and was in school.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

