19-year-old man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured Detroit police officer

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Detroit police officer last weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 19-year-old Jonathan David Cole, of Belleville, with Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment to a Bodily Function and Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment.

On August 4, 2018 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Detroit police officers were on the scene to assist with a crowd control issue at a location in the 18800 block of West McNichols near Stahelin Street in Detroit.

It is alleged that while Officer Shukur was walking to his scout car, the defendant struck him with his vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. Cole fled the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit Police precinct.

The 30-year-old officer was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition on life support. He has been a member of the Detroit police for a year, police Chief James Craig said on Saturday.

"Our officer has one year out in the field. He graduated from the police academy one year ago this month," said Craig.

Police said the Cole, who was traveling more than 60 miles per hour, went between two police cars that had the lights engaged.

"It appears a speeder late at night just blew past the police cars," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Cole is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. this morning in 36th District Court.

